LA Times Today: Lawmakers call for travel advisory about fentanyl in pills at Mexican pharmacies

Congressional lawmakers are calling on the state department to issue a travel advisory warning Americans that some Mexican pharmacies are passing off counterfeit pills made of fentanyl and methamphetamine as legitimate pharmaceuticals.



An L.A. Times investigation revealed a staggering presence of the fake drugs and their deadly consequences.