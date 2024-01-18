LA Times Today: Hidden panels, counterfeit bottles, fentanyl: A year of buying drugs in Mexican pharmacies
Amid a two-year shortage, U.S. pharmacies are struggling to fill prescriptions for Adderall, a medication used to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.
But in Mexico, some pharmacies are selling over-the-counter counterfeit Adderall pills made of methamphetamine and other drugs.
An L.A. Times report found the problem is more sophisticated than previously known.
L.A. Times investigative reporter Keri Blakinger has been covering this story for nearly a year.
L.A. Times investigative reporter Keri Blakinger has been covering this story for nearly a year.