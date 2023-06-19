LA Times Today: What life is like at the base of Mexico’s most dangerous volcano
For centuries, Mexicans living at the base of one of the world’s most dangerous volcanoes have made an annual pilgrimage to a cave near its crater. Each spring residents come bearing peace offerings in hopes of avoiding catastrophe. The volcano has been spewing ash for weeks and Mexican officials have mobilized troops just in case.
L.A. Times Mexico correspondent Kate Linthicum brought Lisa McRee the story of the volcano and the people going about their lives under it.
