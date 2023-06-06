LA Times Today: First Native American woman in space, from California tribe, goes for a spacewalk
The first Native American woman in space ventured out on a spacewalk this year to prepare the international space station for more solar panels. She’s a Marine Corps pilot and NASA astronaut, as well as a member of the Wailacki tribe of the Round Valley Indian tribes.
Nicole Mann shared more about her experience in space.
