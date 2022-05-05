LA Times Today: Ukrainian therapist, musician helps refugees in Tijuana

She’s a jazz singer by night, psychotherapist by day and she’s found a way to put both careers to work helping those in need.



Ukrainian-American Julia Postolov Kantor joined us with the story of her recent trip to the U.S.-Mexico border where she used her crisis counseling skills to help Ukrainian refugees cope with the trauma of arriving on new soil.