LA Times Today: Patt Says: How Victorian teens stayed connected without social media

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

How did people stay connected with their friends before social media or even phone calls existed? Teenagers in the early 1900s had their own version of Facebook — on paper.



L.A. Times columnist Patt Morrison explored the daily lives of Victorian teens. Here’s what Patt says.