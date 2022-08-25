LA Times Today: More women are seeking sterilization since Roe vs. Wade was overturned

Since the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, many women are considering what they would do if they faced an unplanned pregnancy.



More than 20% of women have opted to switch their birth control methods, with 17% turning to intrauterine devices. But some are opting for more permanent birth control methods.



L.A. Times reporter Melissa Gomez wrote about why doctors are seeing a spike in women turning to surgical sterilization.