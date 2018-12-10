Theresa May to address Parliament amid reports Brexit vote will be postponed

British Prime Minister Theresa May will make an emergency statement to Parliament about Brexit on Monday amid reports that a crucial vote on her European Union divorce deal will be postponed.
The House of Commons Speaker's office said May will make the previously unscheduled statement at about 3:30 p.m. (7:30 a.m. PST).
The announcement came as May held talks with her Cabinet about the next steps in the Brexit process. The House of Commons is due to vote Tuesday on whether to accept the Brexit deal, and signs point to a big defeat for the prime minister.
May's office said the vote was definitely going ahead, but the BBC and other media outlets reported that it would be delayed.
Earlier Monday, the EU's top court ruled that Britain can unilaterally change its mind over Brexit, boosting the hopes of people who want to stay in the EU.
The European Court of Justice ruled that when an EU member country has notified its intent to leave, "that member state is free to revoke unilaterally that notification."
Britain voted in 2016 to leave the 28-nation bloc, and invoked Article 50 of the EU's Lisbon Treaty in March 2017, triggering a two-year exit process. Article 50 contains few details, in part because the idea of any country leaving was considered unlikely.
The Luxembourg-based European Court of Justice said that given the absence of any exit provision in Article 50, countries are able to change their mind in line with their own constitutional arrangements and that such a move "reflects a sovereign decision."
The British government is free to do so as long as no withdrawal agreement has entered force, the court said.