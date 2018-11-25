Advertisement

29 drown as boat capsizes in Uganda; toll expected to rise

By Associated Press
Nov 25, 2018 | 1:35 AM
| KAMPALA, Uganda
29 drown as boat capsizes in Uganda; toll expected to rise
Ugandan Navy crews collect bodies after a boat capsized on Lake Victoria at Mutima village, about 30 miles south of Kampala. (Isaac Kasamani / AFP/Getty Images)

Uganda police say 29 people died when a boat capsized in Lake Victoria near the capital, Kampala.

Senior police officer Zurah Ganyana said rescue teams are retrieving bodies from the boat that overturned and sank Saturday night. She said that 27 people were rescued overnight, lower than earlier reports. More than 90 passengers were on the boat, leading officials to believe that the death toll will rise.

Advertisement

Ganyana said the boat was in poor condition and had been grounded for some time. She said it did not have a valid license to operate.

The boat was taking passengers on a pleasure cruise on Lake Victoria, a popular weekend activity for young people in Kampala. It capsized close to shore at about 7 p.m. local time.
Advertisement
Advertisement