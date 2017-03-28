Since the publication of the newspaper’s first issue in 1881, the Los Angeles Times has documented life in Los Angeles and been a dedicated guardian of the city’s welfare.

Los Angeles Times Public Affairs manages philanthropy, community engagement and corporate social responsibility at the nation’s largest metropolitan daily news organization. We convene citizens around the issues we cover and create opportunities for people to interact with the news. For more information, please review our fact sheet and Q&A.

Our Mission

To advance education and media literacy, and to improve quality of life for our neighbors in need. We broaden perspectives, empower storytellers, and inspire the members of our community to question and transform the world around them.

Our Vision

A healthy community unified by productive public discourse, in which everyone has the education, opportunities and tools to tell their story and shape their future.

Our Programs

Los Angeles Times Reading by 9 has worked to address the child literacy crisis in Southern California since 1998. By providing parents and educators with the necessary tools, it helps students in kindergarten through third grade read at the appropriate level by age 9, a crucial indicator of future academic success. Each year, The Times publishes its bilingual parent reading guide “How to Raise a Reader” in partnership with Common Sense Media, which is distributed in English and Spanish to parents, educators, nonprofit organizations and libraries free of charge. The comprehensive guide features book recommendations, local literacy resources and tips for incorporating reading into a child’s daily life. Reading by 9 is also committed to furthering literature through educational programs.

High School Insider creates opportunities for young adults to engage with journalism at critical junctures in their intellectual and professional development. Learn more.

Times in Education provides copies of the Los Angeles Times print edition and unlimited access to LATimes.com to classrooms across Southern California at no cost to teachers or educators. Learn more.