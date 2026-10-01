Help children to learn to care for the planet. Find tips and tricks for learning about the environment along with book recommendations for parents and educators in the reading guide.
The 2026 Reading by 9 guide was created with support of the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power. For parents and educators of children ages 0-9, this year’s guidebook features articles, activities and reading recommendations to help children learn how to care for the environment.
What is Reading by 9?
Reading by 9 is a literacy initiative from the L.A. Times aimed at supporting parents and educators of elementary-school aged children with reading resources.
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Featured articles
Planting seeds and watching plants grow is one way to help your child develop a love for the environment while learning tactile skills.
Planting seeds is one way to get your child interested in learning more about nature while engaging their senses.
Water is something children and adults use every single day from brushing teeth, taking showers, washing hands, to drinking water after playing outside.
The Los Angeles Public Library’s Neighborhood Science initiative aims to educate children and families about how the environment, human health, and community well-being are interconnected within a shared ecosystem.
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Community Partners
The Los Angeles Public Library provides free and easy access to information, ideas, books and technology that enrich, educate and empower every individual in our city’s diverse communities.
Raising a Reader supports families to build, practice and grow reading routines with their children.
First 5 LA is an independent public agency with a goal to support the safe and healthy development of young children so that by 2028, all children in L.A. County will enter kindergarten ready to succeed in school and life.
By partnering with our local schools, socially-minded organizations, and caring community leaders, Read to a Child Greater Los Angeles is working toward a future where every child has the opportunity to thrive in school and beyond through the cultivation of a lifelong reading practice.
At ZERO TO THREE, we envision a society that has the knowledge and will to support all infants and toddlers in reaching their full potential.
We specialize in providing assessment and treatment for toddlers and preschoolers at risk for communication delay and with identified speech and language disorders.