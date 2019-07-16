Una guía para la hora de cuentos es la guía bilingüe de Reading by 9.
A Guide to Storytime is Reading by 9’s annual bilingual reading guide for parents and educators.
Past reading guides
The 2019 parent reading guide was created in partnership with Los Angeles-based nonprofit, Access Books.
The 2018 parent reading guide was created in partnership with Common Sense Media.
The 2017 parent reading guide was created in partnership with Common Sense Media.
What is Reading by 9?
Reading by 9 is a literacy initiative from the L.A. Times aimed at supporting parents and educators of elementary-school aged children with resources. Each year, Reading by 9 partners with a local childhood literacy organization to produce its free bilingual annual parent reading guide and host events within the community.