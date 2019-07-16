Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Una guía para la hora de cuentos

Una guía para la hora de cuentos es la guía bilingüe de Reading by 9.

A guide to storytime

A Guide to Storytime is Reading by 9’s annual bilingual reading guide for parents and educators.

Past reading guides

A Guide to Storytime

The 2019 parent reading guide was created in partnership with Los Angeles-based nonprofit, Access Books.

How to Raise a Reader

The 2018 parent reading guide was created in partnership with Common Sense Media.

How to Raise a Reader 2017

The 2017 parent reading guide was created in partnership with Common Sense Media.

What is Reading by 9?

Reading by 9 is a literacy initiative from the L.A. Times aimed at supporting parents and educators of elementary-school aged children with resources. Each year, Reading by 9 partners with a local childhood literacy organization to produce its free bilingual annual parent reading guide and host events within the community.

