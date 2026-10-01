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Reading by 9

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An illustration depicts a family gardening in a yard with drought-friendly California native plants like succulents.

2026 Reading by 9: A Guide to Protect Our Planet

Help children to learn to care for the planet. Find tips and tricks for learning about the environment along with book recommendations for parents and educators in the reading guide.

Welcome from the Reading by 9 team

A word from LADWP

The 2026 Reading by 9 guide was created with support of the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power. For parents and educators of children ages 0-9, this year’s guidebook features articles, activities and reading recommendations to help children learn how to care for the environment.

What is Reading by 9?

Reading by 9 is a literacy initiative from the L.A. Times aimed at supporting parents and educators of elementary-school aged children with reading resources.

Contact Us: monika.khare@latimes.com

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Featured articles

LOS ANGELES, CA, MARCH 26, 2025: Showy Penstemon grow at the Lincoln Heights California Native Plants Corridor on Avenue 20 in Los Angeles on March 26, 2025. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

How planting native seeds helps children learn to care for the environment

Planting seeds and watching plants grow is one way to help your child develop a love for the environment while learning tactile skills.

Image of a hand shaking seeds out of a salt shaker into a pot of soil. Flowers are in the foreground with a blue sky.

Make a seed shaker activity: Scatter seeds, watch plants grow

Planting seeds is one way to get your child interested in learning more about nature while engaging their senses.

People of all ages can practice conserving water.

Water conservation for kids: Why it matters

Water is something children and adults use every single day from brushing teeth, taking showers, washing hands, to drinking water after playing outside.

An illustration of a child reading a book while sitting under a tree.

Celebrate the earth year-round with Los Angeles Public Library

The Los Angeles Public Library’s Neighborhood Science initiative aims to educate children and families about how the environment, human health, and community well-being are interconnected within a shared ecosystem.

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Community Partners

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Los Angeles Public Library

The Los Angeles Public Library provides free and easy access to information, ideas, books and technology that enrich, educate and empower every individual in our city’s diverse communities.

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Raising a Reader

Raising a Reader supports families to build, practice and grow reading routines with their children.

First 5 LA

First 5 LA is an independent public agency with a goal to support the safe and healthy development of young children so that by 2028, all children in L.A. County will enter kindergarten ready to succeed in school and life.

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Read to a Child

By partnering with our local schools, socially-minded organizations, and caring community leaders, Read to a Child Greater Los Angeles is working toward a future where every child has the opportunity to thrive in school and beyond through the cultivation of a lifelong reading practice.

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ZERO TO THREE

At ZERO TO THREE, we envision a society that has the knowledge and will to support all infants and toddlers in reaching their full potential.

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Sprout Speech and Language Therapy

We specialize in providing assessment and treatment for toddlers and preschoolers at risk for communication delay and with identified speech and language disorders.

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