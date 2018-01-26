Part 'Star Wars' homage, part unexpected coming-of-age novel: 'Black Star Renegades'

The bottom line is that "Black Star Renegades" doesn't have the most original of inspirations, but it's worth reading for its execution. It takes the hero myth, which was first outlined by Joseph Campbell, and turns it inside out with a flawed character with no real sense of destiny. In particular, the treatment of the Rokura weapon is fascinating. As the novel progresses, there are questions about whether Cade should even want to possess it. It's less the Force than it is the One Ring, with a will of its own, and it brings up important questions about how to use the power you have.