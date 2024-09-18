The week’s bestselling books, Sept. 22
Hardcover fiction
1. Creation Lake by Rachel Kushner (Scribner: $30) A seductive and cunning American woman infiltrates an anarchist collective in France.
2. The Life Impossible by Matt Haig (Viking: $30) A retired math teacher comes to terms with her past after she’s gifted a run-down house on a Mediterranean island.
3. Somewhere Beyond the Sea by TJ Klune (Tor Books: $29) The sequel to the author’s beloved fantasy novel “The House in the Cerulean Sea.”
4. All Fours by Miranda July (Riverhead Books: $29) A woman upends her domestic life in this irreverent and tender novel.
5. Tell Me Everything by Elizabeth Strout (Random House: $30) A return to the town of Crosby, Maine, and its colorful cast of characters.
6. James by Percival Everett (Doubleday: $28) An action-packed reimagining of “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn.”
7. Blue Sisters by Coco Mellors (Ballantine Books: $30) Three estranged siblings return to their family home in New York after their beloved sister’s death.
8. Colored Television by Danzy Senna (Riverhead Books: $29) A novelist in L.A. gets the opportunity to cash in on her biracial background in this sharply funny Hollywood takedown.
9. The God of the Woods by Liz Moore (Riverhead Books: $30) Two worlds collide when a teenager vanishes from her Adirondacks summer camp.
10. Here One Moment by Liane Moriarty (Crown: $30) Passengers on a plane learn how and when they are going to die, upending their lives from that day on.
…
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Nexus by Yuval Noah Harari (Random House: $35) How the flow of information has shaped us and our world across the centuries.
2. The Art of Power by Nancy Pelosi (Simon & Schuster: $30) The most powerful woman in U.S. political history tells the story of how she became a master legislator.
3. The Creative Act by Rick Rubin (Penguin Press: $32) The music producer’s guidance on how to be a creative person.
4. I’m Still Here by Cathryn Michon, Seth Taylor (Illus.) (Andrews McMeel Publishing: $20) From the co-writer of the film “A Dog’s Purpose” comes a comforting tale for anyone who’s ever lost a pet (or person).
5. How to Know a Person by David Brooks (Random House: $30) The New York Times columnist explores the power of seeing and being seen.
6. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne: $23) A modern fable explores life’s universal lessons.
7. The Demon of Unrest by Erik Larson (Crown: $35) An exploration of the pivotal five months between Abraham Lincoln’s election and the start of the Civil War.
8. The Anxious Generation by Jonathan Haidt (Penguin 17 Press: $30) An investigation into the collapse of youth mental health.
9. The Friday Afternoon Club by Griffin Dunne (Penguin Press: $30) The actor-director’s memoir of growing up in Hollywood and Manhattan.
10. Guinness World Records 2025 (Guinness World Records: $30) The publishing phenomenon marks its 70th anniversary with a new edition.
…
Paperback fiction
1. Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper Perennial: $22)
2. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin (Vintage: $19)
3. The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho (HarperOne: $18)
4. A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury Publishing: $19)
5. My Brilliant Friend by Elena Ferrante (Europa Editions: $17)
6. The Bee Sting by Paul Murray (Picador: $20)
7. The Secret History by Donna Tartt (Vintage: $18)
8. The Midnight Library by Matt Haig (Penguin: $18)
9. Never Whistle at Night by Shane Hawk (Ed.), Theodore C. Van Alst Jr. (Ed.) (Vintage: $17)
10. A Court of Mist and Fury by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury Publishing: $19)
…
Paperback nonfiction
1. The Happy Hustle Version 2.0 by Cary Jack (Storybuilders Press: $16)
2. The Backyard Bird Chronicles by Amy Tan (Knopf: $35)
3. The Art Thief by Michael Finkel (Vintage: $18)
4. The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen: $13)
5. Doppelganger by Naomi Klein (Picador: $20)
6. Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner (Vintage: $17)
7. The Artist’s Way by Julia Cameron (TarcherPerigee: $20)
8. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $17)
9. The Year of Magical Thinking by Joan Didion (Vintage: $18)
10. The Truths We Hold by Kamala Harris (Penguin: $20)
