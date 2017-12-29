Reading irresponsibly with Jack Kirby

Probably what I miss most in our perilous, terrifying and end-of-times-like historical era is the ability to read irresponsibly. There’s just too much responsible reading around; it can drive you to drink. Everything we’re supposed to read keeps looming up out of the darkness, bristling with portents, economic data, apocalyptic planetary crises and an endless urgent blizzard of news bulletins about tweets, personal liberties, gun violence and conflagrations both natural and metaphorical — all of which require more sober attention than most of us can muster. Increasingly (and understandably), reading has become a duty to be performed by conscientious citizens and students. And I’m sorry, but jeez, that just isn’t right.

When I was young, reading irresponsibly was easy. I did it all the time. In fact, well into my late teens and early 20s I could easily lose myself in books and comics; it just came with the territory. Books were pleasurable, and not judged for the amount of information they provided. For example, I read the entire series of Doctor Dolittle books without learning a single accurate fact about animals. I also read the entirety of Hemingway’s “For Whom the Bell Tolls” while sitting in the back seat of our car during a family vacation and didn’t think twice about the dangers of fascism, or the tragedy of the Spanish Civil War — I just wanted to know what would happen to Robert Jordan and Maria when they climbed out of their sleeping bag each morning. And I certainly didn’t read responsibly when I read Thomas M. Disch’s “The Genocides,” or Graham Greene’s “Our Man in Havana,” or John Dos Passos’ “The 42nd Parallel” in roughly one sitting apiece, or “The Lord of the Rings” over a Christmas break, or the many sequential volumes of stories by Ray Bradbury and John Collier and Shirley Jackson and Carson McCullers and John Steinbeck that lit my post-school hours away from my boring, information-bound textbooks.

Piled up in the rooftop-high warehouse of my imagination, those multitudinous books didn’t teach me any of the things I was later to learn in college-level literature courses. They didn’t teach me about ideology, or gender and racial stereotypes, or commodification, or how to deconstruct the Western metaphysic. They only taught me how to submit my imagination to the visions of good writers. They taught me to trust in the pleasures of reading irresponsibly. And there are times when I wonder if any of us will enjoy such pleasures ever again.

Marvel Studios/TNS Jack Kirby lives on in his creations, including "The Avengers" Jack Kirby lives on in his creations, including "The Avengers" (Marvel Studios/TNS)

Among all those countless great, absorbing artists I read as a child, the one who probably taught me the most about the pleasures of unprofitably sitting on my ass for hours at a time was Jack Kirby, who, often with his most famous collaborators, Stan Lee and Joe Simon, created, designed and visually narrated the tales of almost every comic book I read from the age of 6 to 16. And in this, the year of his centenary (he was born and raised Jacob Kurtzberg in the Lower East Side of Manhattan in 1917 and died in California at the age of 76), it is hard to walk down any street in the world without observing iterations of his countless inventions on billboards, movie screens, T-shirts and bookstore windows: The Fantastic Four, Captain America, The Avengers, Thor, The Hulk, Ant Man, The Wasp and Iron Man — all were imagined into existence by the manically sweeping pencil of Kirby.

Kirby (like Hitchcock) was one of the first “auteurs” I learned to recognize by sight when one of his grimacing, ker-powwing super heroes came rattling by in the rustily revolving magazine racks at our local Woolworth’s or Walgreen’s. They announced themselves at first glance, and immediately shouted: Hey! Look over here! This is what you’re looking for, kid! Which is why I always plunked down the 12 or 15 cents, took it straight home, and read it at least twice before dinner.

On every page, and in every panel, Kirby’s wildly implausible characters came bursting through every effort to contain them. They expanded and contracted from one physical manifestation to another (one of which was usually a nerdy scientist), or fired flames and hurled shields from one panel to the next, or fought battles with super-villains that exploded into one- and two-page dioramas that were never big enough to include all the monsters and cataclysms and miraculous celestial machinery that came flowing from Kirby’s pencil. Even the stories were too big for a single comic or a series of comics — spilling over into several different titles, and several dozens of stories, over months and years. Everything was cataclysmic with Kirby: from the WWII battlegrounds of “Captain America” and “Sgt. Nick Fury” to universe-expanding serials chronicling planet-smashing conflicts between the Silver Surfer and Galactus. Over those amazingly productive days at Marvel during the ’60s (probably Kirby’s best years as a storyteller, when he was kept firmly on the page by Stan Lee), it seemed that Kirby, like the universe, couldn’t keep expanding forever. Eventually he would reach his limits, slow down and contract into predictability. But it never happened. Not by a long shot.

Bob Carey / Los Angeles Times Jack Kirby in 1986 Jack Kirby in 1986 (Bob Carey / Los Angeles Times)

It is hard to tell whether Kirby went completely off the map with his multi-comic mega-story at DC in the early ’70s or whether his readers simply failed to keep up. Now published for the first time as a single, massive, beautifully-produced omnibus to celebrate the Kirby Centenary, “The Fourth World” is a weighty pleasure to purchase, haul home, heft onto your lap (you’ll need a cushion or two) and read or reread, as time allows. It is a mad, mad work. It is exasperating and often impossible to follow. And it absorbs, delights, and it makes you glad. For a few hours at a time, anyway.