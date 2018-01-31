YouTube star Mamrie Hart kept her real-life adventures (mostly) secret to write 'I've Got This Round'

Going from YouTube to print was shocking in a number of ways. The copy editing process tackled profanities and slang and wound up with confusing passages like, "there was jazz all over the couch." She posted an Instagram shot of her favorite edit from the forthcoming book, which is sprinkled with references to late '90s and early 2000s Southern hip-hop. This time the edits included a spell check of Juvenile's song title "Back That Ass Up" to the correct version, "Back That Azz Up." "My copy editor — God bless her soul — I need to send her a pony keg. The notes I get back are incredible," says Hart.