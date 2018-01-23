Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones is co-writing a book with 'The Game' author Neil Strauss

"I'm open to as many book signings as you'd like me to do, as well as impactful promotional outlets," Jones writes in the proposal. "The few interviews I have done previously have made headline news. Be it accurate or not, people love writing about me. But most important to me, besides the months of promotion that I'm looking forward to doing, I'm writing this book for the long road. I am putting a lot of work into it, distilling my knowledge, philosophy, and mission, into some 120,000 words."