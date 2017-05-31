Bill O'Reilly's next book, 'Killing England,' will be his take on the American Revolution

Bill O'Reilly, the bestselling author and political commentator who was fired by Fox News in April after multiple women accused him of sexual harassment, is writing a book about the American Revolution.

"Killing England: The Brutal Struggle for American Independence," will be released on Sept. 19 by Henry Holt and Co., the Associated Press reports.

Like the six previous books in his “Killing” series, which includes “Killing Kennedy,” “Killing Lincoln,” and “Killing Jesus,” the book will be co-written with Martin Dugard.

O'Reilly told the AP that he wanted to write about the American Revolution because he hadn't read any books that explored the founding of the United States from "top to bottom."

O'Reilly has written or co-written more than 20 books, most recently “Old School: Life in the Sane Lane,” which spent six weeks on the Los Angeles Times bestseller list and was co-authored by Bruce Feirstein.

O'Reilly was fired from Fox News, where he hosted his popular show "The O'Reilly Factor," on April 19. He had been accused of sexual harassment by several women, and dozens of companies had announced they were pulling their advertising from his show.

His future with Holt looked uncertain after his dismissal from Fox News, but Stephen Rubin, the publisher's president, confirmed that Holt was sticking with the conservative firebrand, citing his books' sales.

"We are totally committed to Bill, long term. Why wouldn’t we be?" Rubin said. "We have created the most successful adult nonfiction franchise in recent publishing history and we are thrilled to continue it."

O'Reilly has consistently denied the allegations of sexual harassment, and told the AP that he's innocent of the charges.

His most recent entry in the “Killing” series of books, which initially focused on the deaths of political figures, was “Killing the Rising Sun: How America Vanquished World War II Japan,” published last September.