Hillary Clinton will publish a book of essays, including her thoughts on Donald Trump

It turns out Hillary Clinton has been doing more than just hiking in her free time. The former secretary of State has also been busy writing, and she'll release two new books this fall.
Simon & Schuster will publish a collection of personal essays by the former Democratic presidential candidate, as well as a children's picture book version of her 1996 bestseller “It Takes a Village: And Other Lessons Children Teach Us.”
The essay collection, as yet untitled, is inspired by Clinton's favorite inspirational quotations, the publisher said in a news release.
“These are the words I live by,” Clinton said. “These quotes have helped me celebrate the good times, laugh at the absurd times, persevere during the hard times and deepen my appreciation of all life has to offer. I hope by sharing these words and my thoughts about them, the essays will be meaningful for readers.”
The book will address what's probably her most recent hard time: her shocking defeat in last year's presidential election to Republican nominee Donald Trump.
Simon & Schuster said Clinton will use her favorite quotations “to tell stories from her life, up to and including her experiences in the 2016 presidential campaign.”
The children's book version of “It Takes a Village” will be illustrated by two-time Caldecott Honor winner Marla Frazee, known for her books such as “The Boss Baby” and “The Farmer and the Clown.”
Clinton will donate the net proceeds of the children's book to charity, Simon & Schuster said.
The new books will be the sixth and seventh by Clinton. Besides “It Takes a Village,” she is the author of “Dear Socks, Dear Buddy,” “An Invitation to the White House,” “Living History” and “Hard Choices.”
ALSO
Of course Hillary Clinton wore a pantsuit to the inauguration
Former Hillary Clinton policy advisor heads to Silicon Valley
Baileys no more: Women's prize for fiction is seeking a new sponsor
John Scalzi's 10-point plan for getting creative work done in the time of Trump