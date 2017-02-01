Hillary Clinton will publish a book of essays, including her thoughts on Donald Trump

It turns out Hillary Clinton has been doing more than just hiking in her free time. The former secretary of State has also been busy writing, and she'll release two new books this fall.

Simon & Schuster will publish a collection of personal essays by the former Democratic presidential candidate, as well as a children's picture book version of her 1996 bestseller “It Takes a Village: And Other Lessons Children Teach Us.”

The essay collection, as yet untitled, is inspired by Clinton's favorite inspirational quotations, the publisher said in a news release.

“These are the words I live by,” Clinton said. “These quotes have helped me celebrate the good times, laugh at the absurd times, persevere during the hard times and deepen my appreciation of all life has to offer. I hope by sharing these words and my thoughts about them, the essays will be meaningful for readers.”

The book will address what's probably her most recent hard time: her shocking defeat in last year's presidential election to Republican nominee Donald Trump.

Simon & Schuster said Clinton will use her favorite quotations “to tell stories from her life, up to and including her experiences in the 2016 presidential campaign.”

The children's book version of “It Takes a Village” will be illustrated by two-time Caldecott Honor winner Marla Frazee, known for her books such as “The Boss Baby” and “The Farmer and the Clown.”

Clinton will donate the net proceeds of the children's book to charity, Simon & Schuster said.

The new books will be the sixth and seventh by Clinton. Besides “It Takes a Village,” she is the author of “Dear Socks, Dear Buddy,” “An Invitation to the White House,” “Living History” and “Hard Choices.”

Caption Writing children's books isn't as easy as it looks Children's author Jon Klassen talks about the creative process when it comes to words and pictures for kids at his studio in downtown L.A. Children's author Jon Klassen talks about the creative process when it comes to words and pictures for kids at his studio in downtown L.A. Caption Writing children's books isn't as easy as it looks Children's author Jon Klassen talks about the creative process when it comes to words and pictures for kids at his studio in downtown L.A. Children's author Jon Klassen talks about the creative process when it comes to words and pictures for kids at his studio in downtown L.A. Caption Luis J. Rodriguez reads an excerpt of 'A Love Poem to Los Angeles' Los Angeles Poet Laureate Luis J. Rodriguez reads an excerpt of his poem "A Love Poem to Los Angeles" on the Patt Morrison Asks podcast. Los Angeles Poet Laureate Luis J. Rodriguez reads an excerpt of his poem "A Love Poem to Los Angeles" on the Patt Morrison Asks podcast. Caption Carrie Brownstein argues that limitations are good for artistry Carrie Brownstein talks with Times writer Lorraine Ali about her creative expression in Sleater-Kinney and Portlandia at the Festival of Books at USC. Carrie Brownstein talks with Times writer Lorraine Ali about her creative expression in Sleater-Kinney and Portlandia at the Festival of Books at USC. Caption Bob Dylan wins Nobel Prize for literature In what was considered a "radical" choice, Bob Dylan was announced as the winner of the Nobel Prize in literature on Oct. 13. In what was considered a "radical" choice, Bob Dylan was announced as the winner of the Nobel Prize in literature on Oct. 13. Caption How to move past cultural appropriation Pulitzer Prize-winning author Viet Thanh Nguyen breaks down how to move past cultural appropriation into four parts. Pulitzer Prize-winning author Viet Thanh Nguyen breaks down how to move past cultural appropriation into four parts.

ALSO

Of course Hillary Clinton wore a pantsuit to the inauguration

Former Hillary Clinton policy advisor heads to Silicon Valley

Baileys no more: Women's prize for fiction is seeking a new sponsor

John Scalzi's 10-point plan for getting creative work done in the time of Trump