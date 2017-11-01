'Crazy Rich Asians' film adaptation gets 2018 release date

The film based on Kevin Kwan's bestselling novel “Crazy Rich Asians” will be released next summer, Deadline reports.

Warner Bros. announced that the comedy will open in theaters on Aug.17. The film is directed by Jon M. Chu, whose previous credits include “Justin Bieber: Never Say Never” and “Now You See Me 2.”

The movie is based on Kwan's breakout 2013 hit novel, a comedy of manners about a New York woman who travels with her boyfriend to his native Singapore, only to find that his family is composed of fabulously rich socialites.

The novel is the first in a bestselling trilogy; its sequels, “China Rich Girlfriend” and "Rich People Problems," were published in 2015 and 2017, respectively.

Writing for The Times, Nicole Lee called “China Rich Girlfriend” “a celebration and an insider take-down, validating contemporary Asian culture and its consumerist aspirations as much as it pokes fun at it.”

According to the Wrap, the film adaptation of “Crazy Rich Asians” will be “the first Hollywood studio movie with an all-Asian cast.”

The film will star Michelle Yeoh, Gemma Chan, Henry Golding, Ken Jeong and Constance Wu.

Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times "Fresh Off the Boat's" Constance Wu is slated to appear in "Crazy Rich Asians." "Fresh Off the Boat's" Constance Wu is slated to appear in "Crazy Rich Asians." (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)