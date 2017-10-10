E.L. James has a new 'Fifty Shades': 'Darker' from Christian's point of view

Author E.L. James is once again going back to the well that made her famous. The "Fifty Shades of Grey" author will publish another retelling of a novel from her bondage-themed erotica trilogy, this one called “Darker: Fifty Shades Darker as Told by Christian.”

The novel will be released on Nov. 28 by Vintage Books, according to a news release from the publisher.

This is the second time that James has rewritten a novel from the immensely popular “Fifty Shades” trilogy, which tells the story of the relationship between young Anastasia Steele and kinky Seattle businessman Christian Grey.

In 2015, James published “Grey: Fifty Shades of Grey as Told by Christian,” a retelling of the first novel in the trilogy told from Christian's point of view. The book was savaged by critics, but still sold more than a million copies within days of its release.

In the news release, James praised her publisher and said writing the new novel was a “journey of discovery.”

“The inside of Christian Grey's head is a fascinating place to be,” she said. “In ‘Grey’ we got the first glimpse of what makes Christian tick, but in ‘Darker’ we go deeper, into his most painful memories and the encounters that made him the damaged, demanding man Ana falls in love with.”

The “Fifty Shades” trilogy, which began with the 2011 novel “Fifty Shades of Grey,” has been a publishing phenomenon. The books have sold more than 150 million copies and have spawned two film adaptations, with a third one slated for release next year.

“Darker” will be published in the U.S., Canada and the United Kingdom in November, with a Spanish-language version following the next month, and will be released worldwide “soon after,” according to the news release.