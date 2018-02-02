Say goodnight, Jacket Copy

Technologically, it was clear that there was some ambivalence about the project. The first platform we used was an adapted version of Typepad, sort of cobbled together to appear to be part of the Times website. The two were separate systems. Over time, the blog platform changed and changed again — there was even a small Wordpress club, which I longed to join — but they remained siloed. But eventually, the two systems became one: writing for the web and writing for the paper were done in the same place.