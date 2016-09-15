See the 10 books longlisted for the National Book Award in fiction

The 10 books in the running for the 2016 National Book Award for Fiction were announced by the National Book Foundation Thursday. The longlists for young people’s literature, poetry and nonfiction have already been announced. All the longlists will be narrowed to five finalists in October, and the prizes will be awarded Nov. 16 at a gala in New York.
2016 Longlist for the National Book Award for Fiction:
Chris Bachelder, “The Throwback Special” (W.W. Norton & Co.)
Garth Greenwell, “What Belongs to You” (Farrar, Straus and Giroux)
Adam Haslett, “Imagine Me Gone” (Little, Brown)
Paulette Jiles, “News of the World” (William Morrow)
Karan Mahajan, “The Association of Small Bombs” (Viking)
Elizabeth McKenzie, “The Portable Veblen” (Penguin Press )
Lydia Millet, “Sweet Lamb of Heaven” (W.W. Norton & Co.)
Brad Watson, “Miss Jane” (W.W. Norton & Co.)
Colson Whitehead, “The Underground Railroad” (Doubleday)
Jacqueline Woodson, “Another Brooklyn” (Amistad)