Ursula K. Le Guin, award-winning science fiction writer, has died at 88

She often found herself making this argument. Finding herself among a cohort that included Gene Wolfe and Philip K. Dick, Le Guin explained to The Times in 1985 that "we were expressing serious concerns through the metaphors of science fiction and fantasy, as Tolkien did." She added, "In the days of flowerdom we were going to make the future better. Instead of a cold, sterile futuristic place full of 'Star Wars,' there was a feeling for a while of making the world more livable, more human. My kind of science-fiction writer fit right into this."