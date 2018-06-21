Dark, feminist and fiery: Amber Tamblyn and her debut novel, 'Any Man'

One of the most revelatory chapters in the book, however, is comprised solely of fictional tweets from real people and entities, like Katy Perry, CNN, HelloGiggles, Bill O’Reilly, Roxane Gay and Mike Cernovich, as though they were tweeting about the victims in the book. What’s most shocking about these is how predictable tweets are, and also: how absolutely banal the ally sentiments and how vicious the attacks. Perhaps it’s easier to ignore the insanity of the world churning out the same words again and again when the page is always refreshing. But, here, the page is permanent. One can dwell on a tweet without the noise and see for sure that something seems deeply wrong with how we communicate with one another.