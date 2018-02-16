Five fantastic new audiobooks

Audible has ventured into new territory with the play "Harry Clarke" bundled with another, "Lillian," both by David Cale. (Performed by Billy Crudup and Cale; original recording; 3 hours and 13 minutes). Crudup performed "Harry Clarke" off-Broadway and has an almost surreal way of slipping into authentic-sounding accents and dialects within those accents. He plays a withdrawn Midwesterner whose alter ego is a flamboyant Brit, sounding rather like Peter O'Toole. Though a clever writer, Cale is not quite as deft a performer as Crudup, but his "Lillian" is a fascinating and often funny character study about an unhappy middle-age woman who risks everything for romance. This is droll in a Noel Coward sense and Cale is surprisingly believable as a woman.