A man trails his nemesis in Bragi Ólafsson's darkly comedic 'Narrator'

“More than once, more than twice,” G. explains, “I’ve wished this particular individual did not exist. Or, at least, did not exist in the same space as me, at the same time, with the same people. Of course, this was very foolish thinking, and it was a while ago now. Back then, I even devised strategies to get this man out of the way, take him off the board in some manner, although the implementation of my plans never got beyond the idea stage.”