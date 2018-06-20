David Lynch's memoir-slash-biography is, yes, strange — and deeply American

We witness Lynch and his childhood friends trying to pop a dead cow with a pickax, and he and his brother meeting a naked woman with a bloody mouth whose skin was the color of milk. We hear a tale about a pig’s uterus Lynch may or may not have kept in his refrigerator for years, and another detailing the “smiling bags of death” he glimpsed when passing a morgue. We discover that he tried to convince Louis C.K. to hire Martin Scorsese for the role Lynch eventually played in “Louie,” and learn of other A-list interactions with the likes of Michael Jackson and Marlon Brando, Billy Wilder and Naomi Watts, Steve Martin and Ringo Starr, Danger Mouse and Elizabeth Taylor.