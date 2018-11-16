It's the right time for Eula Biss' 'Notes From No Man's Land" reissue

In the title essay, Biss describes her mixed-race cousin traveling in South Africa and passing for white. She “was not prepared … to be reminded at every possible opportunity, that she was not safe and that she must be afraid,” Biss reports. “And she was not prepared for how seductive that fear would become, how omnipresent it would be, so she spent most of her time there in taxis, and in hotels and in ‘safe‘ places where she was surrounded by white people. When she returned home she told me, ‘I realized this is what white people do to each other — they cultivate each other’s fear. It’s very violent.’ ”