Benjamin Taylor's on his award-winning memoir: It’s the past that is knowable, incandescent, real

"I sometimes feel that the 1960s just goes on and on forever," he says. "It's the cosmic background to so much that we've been living through ever since." In the "Hue and Cry" he writes, "What I tell is over half a century old but everything is still happening and the past is now." He speaks to both how real remembrance can seem, but also how history repeats itself. "That was my sense of that one year, November of '63 to November of '64, as an engine of history for everything that came later."