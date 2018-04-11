How Roshani Chokshi came to write a new series for Rick Riordan

"Aru Shah and the End of Time" begins with the titular heroine getting called on one of the many lies she's told other children from her private school — only to discover it's the one lie that is true. Her mother has told her never to light the Lamp of Bharata because it is cursed, and when Aru does she wakes a sleeping demon bent on the destruction of everything. Aru turns out to be one of this generation's Pandava brothers (who are obviously no longer brothers) from the Hindu epic "The Mahabharata" who must somehow right this wrong — with the help of a timid yet brave girl, who also shares the Pandava legacy, and a sarcastic pigeon. What ensues is a rollicking journey through the world of Indian mythology.