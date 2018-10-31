A tree hides a skeleton and secrets in 'The Witch Elm' by Tana French

As suspicion starts to fall on the current and former residents of Ivy House, Toby is forced to consider, for the first time, that the past is not quite as honey-golden as he thought. He’s disturbed to learn that Susanna, a woman, and Leon, a gay man, had experiences that are at odds with his memories. “Oh, you,” chides Susanna. “[A]nything you feel bad about just falls straight out of your head.” His high school years are the focus of this reevaluation, including a series of events that rolled off him but stuck vengefully with his loved ones (“Even if I’d been there for this stuff, it sounded close enough to normal that I might not have registered it at all.”). He doesn’t take any of this well: “I had liked school a lot, had remembered it with real fondness and an inner grin at all the stuff we had got away with, and now apparently the school I had liked so much had never existed.”