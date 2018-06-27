A feral California childhood is revealed in Glen David Gold's 'I Will Be Complete'

Gold’s childhood is much more than merely interesting; it is riveting in the way of stories of children raised in the wild, except Gold skips over his feral period and advances straight to the head of Professor Henry Higgins’ class. “There is every reason, when looking at this with contemporary eyes, to fear for my safety,” he writes. “It was 1975 and San Francisco, however, and expressing fear at the unfamiliar or threatening would have been inelegant.”