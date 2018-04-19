Michelle McNamara's terrific, obsessive 'I'll Be Gone in the Dark'

The Golden State Killer, a name McNamara bestowed on the criminal responsible for at least 50 sexual assaults and 10 deaths, began as a rapist, entering homes and assaulting women — sometimes as their husbands lay bound nearby, a stack of plates placed on their backs as a crude alarm system — on the east side of Sacramento in 1976. He cased neighborhoods, houses and potential victims carefully. Some theorized he attended open houses, as many of the crimes took place at or near properties for sale. He wore a ski mask, but victims remembered his voice, his labored breathing, his unsettling sobs after some of the rapes. Back when he was known as the "East Area Rapist," McNamara writes, he "was the bogeyman in the bedroom, the stranger who knew too much — layouts of homes, number of children, work schedules." By the mid-'80s, he turned south — to Ventura, Irvine, Santa Barbara — and to killing.