To pierce the veneer of outside things: David Grann and the Antarctic

With more space, Grann might have delved into the historical and political implications of such a gripping yarn, as he did in his masterful “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI.” The legendary British polar explorers, after all, have always been held up as symbols of that country’s empire. Even Scott, who died after failing to beat Amundsen to the pole, became a symbol for Great Britain during the First World War, a figure of stoic perseverance against insurmountable odds. Worsley too was part of this continuum. A bare reference to Worsley’s first encounter with “the threat of violence” while stationed in Northern Ireland in the early 1980s is enough of a reminder that Worsley was the product of a colonizing military, when its might was in its final throes. His romanticism of men like Shackleton was not entirely random, and Worsley — who was given a Union Jack by Prince William before departing on his final Antarctic voyage — also symbolized a Britain whose might was fading.