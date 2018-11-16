Jeff Tweedy: rock star, David Markson fan, talks about his memoir 'Let's Go (So We Can Get Back)'

George is one of those people I was just talking about. He sets the bar for me all the time. I love him so much, and I've gotten to be friends with him over the years. We're pretty good pals. I send him stuff all the time. I sent him "Warm" months and months ago, so I knew that he had it already. We started talking about including like old-style liner notes when we were talking about putting the record together. So I reached out to him and asked him if he'd be interested in doing it. He whipped up like 3,000 words, and we had to pare it down to 1,000 or so. He's such an inspiring writer and an even better person, so I feel very fortunate. To be honest, it's a little embarrassing, it's like I wrote it myself in some fever dream of ego.