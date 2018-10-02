Like noir? Like horror? Have you met Sandman Slim?

We begin “Hollywood Dead” with Stark having been summoned back to the mortal coil by evil power-broker Illuminati types known as Wormwood. The worst half of Wormwood have split to do even more evil things and the less-evil half make a deal: Prevent a citywide apocalypse, and they’ll make Stark’s return to L.A. permanent. In the meantime, he’s only half-alive and his reanimated body has an expiration date of just a few days. To help him out, he’s been given access to the room of thirteen doors — a key that allows him to slip into a shadow and instantly appear anywhere in the world (or underworld) where another shadow exists. The odds are stacked against him, though, and if he can’t stop the mysterious, powerful enemy, it might just be the beginning of the end.