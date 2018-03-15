Ketabsara bookstore owner Masud Valipour creates artwork from Persian poetry for Nowruz, the New Year

He still accepts commissions (customers often commission him to adorn canvases with their names), but because the work he creates of his own volition bears lines by beloved, ancient Persian poets, certain standards must be met. "They say: 'Do you take orders for anything?' I say, 'Not for anything.' And they say, 'What do you mean?' And I say, 'What do you mean?'" he jokes. Valipour admires Hafez and Rumi among other Persian masters and is quick to point out that while readers may associate the latter with introspective work, his "Letters" were politically engaged. "Politics is like salt," he says – without it, life, people, even poetry, lacks flavor.