2018 literary breakthrough: Kima Jones

Kima Jones is the founder of Jack Jones Literary Arts, a not-yet-3-year-old, three-person L.A.-based book publicity company whose clients are primarily women of color.

Jones is a savvy media strategist and creative force, already counting a Pulitzer Prize winner (Tyehimba Jess’ poetry collection “Oilo”) among her campaigns.

This year Jack Jones held its first ever writing retreat — solely for women of color — in Taos, N.M. The retreat included a whopping 17 full scholarships — funded by writers such as Roxane Gay, Natalie Diaz and Angela Flournoy — to support a wide range of applicants, including black women, LGBTQ writers, working women, Native American writers and Asian Americans.

With her discerning eye for literature, keen awareness of what makes a successful book in the digital age and drive to empower writers who have been marginalized in publishing, Jones is an important new voice on the national stage.

