Rachel Kushner's new novel, 'The Mars Room,' is devastating

For much of literary history, there has been a tendency to downplay the political imagination of female writers, celebrating them most for how well they convey the realm of the emotional and personal. That tendency is finally waning, thank goodness, and much of the acclaim Kushner received for her first two novels rightly focused on the prominent role she gives to the larger political forces shaping her characters' lives. In her first novel, "Telex From Cuba," she took on Fidel and Raul Castro's revolt that ended the United Fruit Co.'s reprehensible colony in Cuba. "The Flamethrowers" hurled readers from a motorcycle battalion in World War II to the patriarchal art world of New York in the '70s.