'Office politics is, to some degree, horrifying' - Ling Ma on her horror-satire 'Severance'

For reference, I definitely watched some of the George Romero films. I was also watching “The Walking Dead” at the time. I haven't gotten through the whole series; I think I only watched maybe the first two or three seasons. I've always been a huge fan of horror, but I've never been a huge fan of zombie horror, so it's strange this is what came out. I love ghost stories, because I feel like they're essentially psychological stories that you're trying to unpack. But zombies just seem so dumb and bludgeoning, in some ways. But I was watching a lot of “Walking Dead,” and I was also watching a lot of “Mad Men,” and I think somewhere between “Walking Dead” and “Mad Men,” there was some sort of mash-up. My novel is an approximation between those two TV shows in some way. [Laughs] To be honest, I learned how to plot a novel by watching eight years of “Mad Men.” I just loved how they take certain themes and keep developing them through the seasons, and then cash out on them. There are other shows that I think of as about work shows, like “The Sopranos” and “The X-Files”; those were also big influences.