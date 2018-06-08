The fraught lives of Angelenos and their real estate are the focus of Lydia Millet's superb 'Fight No More'

In “Bird-Headed Monster” (the title taken from an image in Hieronymus Bosch’s painting “The Garden of Earthly Delights”), Millet reveals the codependent tonic of arrogance, wastefulness and unregulated wealth. The woman looking at a house on behalf of her boss and so-called boyfriend haughtily reveals that no matter the mint condition of the Sub-Zero refrigerator and hundred-thousand-dollar range, “‘Rand’s over the whole brushed-stainless deal. He wants slate. We’d have to replace it all. And he hates white-marble countertops. He says they’re too nineties.” Once she learns that the house is not meant for her after all and is comforted with a glass of water, she remembers “the parasites. Rand said there were parasites in tap water. Poor people drank it and it gave them stomach worms; the worms ate all their food and made them lazy, so then they had to ask the government for handouts. He always had Mercedes stock the fridge with dozens of single-serving bottles of glacier water. Glacier water didn’t have parasites, because it came from ice and parasites didn’t enjoy ice.” In showing how the rich rely on “lazy” people to do the labor that makes their lives, particularly at home, possible, Millet hones in on an audacious and laughable incongruity.