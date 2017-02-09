A book for Luddite-curious city dwellers: Mark Sundeen's 'The Unsettlers'

Thanks to Pinterest boards and Instagram hashtags, the word “authentic” has passed from buzzword into the realm of parody: think Portlandia-style farm-to-table spreads, mountain-top selfies and any fashion shoot set in Joshua Tree. But in Mark Sundeen’s “The Unsettlers: In Search of the Good Life in Today’s America” (Riverhead, $26), three American families ditch modern comforts and convenience — including, in some cases, supermarkets, cars and even electricity — to define authentic living for themselves. For “the Luddite-curious,” “The Unsettlers” offers an in-depth and compelling account of diverse Americans living off the grid. In each of the book’s three sections — Missouri, Detroit, and Montana — these homesteaders show us how the other other half lives.

Sundeen, who will appear at Skylight Books on Feb. 12. at 5 p.m., received my call in Moab, Utah, where he owns a piece of land. He’s something of an unsettler himself: “Currently I have a trailer and no house.” Our conversation has been edited for length and clarity.

You begin with Ethan Hughes and Sarah Wilcox, a young couple who created an intentional living community in Missouri. What made you want to write about them?

They’re very hard to find — they don’t have a website, they don’t have any social media, they’ve never had any major news coverage. I’d decided that just living off the grid was no longer true dissent. I was curious to hear from people who could go all the way — stop using cars, stop using the banking system.

Starting an intentional living community that forgoes cars, cash and electricity feels pretty radical, and yet you note a number of similarities that Hughes and Wilcox share with libertarians and right-wing Christians, some of whom are their neighbors. Was this common ground surprising to you?

Totally surprising…and totally inspiring. I was just so impressed that they were able to find that common ground. That’s something that I think’s important now that Trump is president. The divisiveness that he engenders, it pits people against each other who actually have the same values. Liberals and conservatives both want to live with moral integrity, but they have separate names for that. The right says, “We want to have Christian values, family values,” and that’s interpreted as anti-other religions or anti-single parents or anti-same-sex couples. Liberals say, “We want to end racism, we want to end bigotry, and we want to save the planet,” and that’s another way of living with integrity. I think there’s a lot more commonality than we tend to think.

In the Detroit section, you introduce us to Olivia Hubert, who is African American, and her husband, Greg Willerer, who re-envision their corner of Detroit as an urban farm. How did you decide to investigate this family?

When I set out to write this book, I assumed it was only going to be about white people in rural America, and I was bored with that narrative. I wanted to see if there were African Americans who were living by these back-to-the-land type values.

At one point, while discussing urban farming, you mention First Lady Michelle Obama’s White House vegetable garden, which made me think of the idea of the First Family as a reflection of the American family — the First Family as a family to aspire to. Do you think that will change during the current administration?

It’s a little too soon to say. My prediction is that there’s going to be a lot of people looking for ways to live in resistance to this government. When I was writing the book, I thought people might think that my families were Chicken Littles, like, “Oh, it’s not so bad, we don’t actually live in a Petrostate.” And now I think that they seem prophetic. Going back to the land or growing your own food isn’t the first thing that comes to people’s mind – at this point it’s more like protest, and calls to your congressman - but the connection between radical simplicity and direct action is there. Being a full-time activist is a burn-out job – the frustration, the anger, the anxiety, the travel. What people like Ethan and Sarah figured out was how to incorporate activism but also find a kind of peace. It’s emotionally sustainable. Activism never ends, and if you want to do it for your whole life, you have to start rearranging your consumption and getting your inner house in order.

Luci Brieger and Steve Elliott in 1994, left, and 2016. Lifeline Produce Luci Brieger and Steve Elliott in 1994, left, and 2016. Luci Brieger and Steve Elliott in 1994, left, and 2016. (Lifeline Produce)

In the book’s final section, you tell the story of Steve Elliott and Luci Brieger, who begin their lives together in a tepee in Montana and maintain a commitment to back-to-the-land living for more than three decades. What drew you to them?

The first two families left me with the thought of “Well, sure, they’re doing this with young kids, but once those kids get older they’re going to have to compromise.” But Steve and Luci had been doing this for 35 years, and they’d proven that you could stay true to this radical vision but also succeed by more conventional standards: They own land, they own a house, and their kids are going to college.

A student of the Possibility Alliance in Minnesota calls their way of life “practicing right livelihood in the belly of the empire.” After the experience of writing “The Unsettlers,” how would you describe “right livelihood” now?

I used to have this feeling like, “Oh, If I’m not farming, then I’m so bourgeois,” which may be true! But I’ve accepted that writing is what I love, and that it actually may do more good in the world than growing my own food. But I do other, difficult work that I also love, and that includes some gardening, some building. The last element is about being married, and I talk a lot about that in the book: realizing that I was embracing certain limits, and discovering that there’s a deeper kind of abundance by doing so.

Apart from the narratives of your subjects, there’s a thread in the book that investigates struggling with your own ambition as a writer. Can you talk about the decision to include that subplot?