Books that are delightfully strange, frightening and have parent issues

I can still remember back when the term “speculative” fiction was considered the kiss of death by commercial publishers; but in recent years, it has come proudly out of the closet­. It usually denotes fiction that takes a strange or surreal premise (such as repressed Mems living in a scientific research facility) and drives it to some logical narrative conclusion, refusing to lapse into surreal or meretricious gags and juxtapositions. (The best-known writers of “speculative” fiction include Kelly Link and Karen Joy Fowler.) But like most generic terms, this one is bendable — especially in a novel like “Hybrid Child,” which is (according to its publicity) the first English translation of a “major work of science fiction by a female Japanese author” but feels more like a big splashy outrageous fairy-tale with a few techno-terms tossed around for texture. It’s a weird, funny, frustrating “fix-up” of a book, with a self-contained opening story that suddenly sling-shots off (à la Van Vogt) into an escalatingly wild interstellar adventure, but that opening story alone is worth the price of admission. The main protagonist (like Morrow’s Elsie) is an experiment that has outgrown its laboratory: Sample B #3 has been created with the ability to adapt its structure to mimic anything it eats. And so it eats: a lonely mother bereft of her child, her child who has been converted into a sort of cybernetic Alexa in the basement, and a spaceship. Then it takes off for parts unknown.