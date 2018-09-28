There won't be a Nobel prize in literature this year. But we readers have plenty to celebrate

The Jerusalem Prize: Cruelly, as with the Golden Globe Awards, the biennial Jerusalems are often treated as a mere bellwether for another prize, a kind of high-toned sportsbook. In fact, their batting average as a Nobel predictor is pretty low. Admire the Jerusalem Prize instead for having the taste to honor so many fine writers that the Swedish Academy hasn’t yet got around to, or never did: Graham Greene, Milan Kundera, Ernesto Sabato, Don DeLillo, Susan Sontag and Arthur Miller. The 2017 award went to Karl Ove Knausgaard, whose sixth and supposedly final autobiographical novel just came out to mixed notices and — suspiciously — whose book tour this fall has just been abbreviated to exclude, among other cities, our own.