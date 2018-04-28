Life on Mars — so close, but so frightening

A new disease is sweeping the Earth, one that attacks the memory center of the brain and mimics the symptoms of dementia. Dr. Gillian Ryan lost her husband to it years ago and now her daughter is afflicted with the condition as well. As a medical researcher studying the disease, she'll do anything to find a cure — even if it means leaving her daughter to travel into space to treat astronauts with a similar condition. But Dr. Ryan quickly realizes she's been lied to: the outpost is on Mars and not a space station in orbit of Earth. She begins to question everything she's been told — and wonder what she hasn't. While Dr. Ryan can be frustrating at times, she still has our sympathies. Her struggle with addiction to opioids is thoughtfully portrayed, and it also serves to heighten the paranoid, claustrophobic feeling of the novel as she questions what is real. Hart has the thriller part of the book down; the pacing is excellent from beginning to end. Where it's lacking is in the science and engineering. I was hoping for something richer, and found "Obscura" lacking on that front. There's little explanation given to the wondrous tech in this novel, which is fine if you're looking for a thriller.