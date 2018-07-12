Detachment and dreaming in 'My Year of Rest and Relaxation' by Ottessa Moshfegh

Six months into her renewal process, after helping launch Ping Xi’s first Ducat solo show, “Bowwowwow” — an exhibition featuring a variety of taxidermied pure-bred dogs with lasers shooting from their eyes — her on-the-job napping gets her fired. On her last night at Ducat, the narrator recalls “the tragedy of my past” as she awakens from her final closet siesta, locks up the gallery and appraises Xi’s wacky instillation through the sidewalk display window. “Maybe this memory triggered the hemorrhage of adrenaline that pushed me to go back inside the gallery,” the narrator proposes. “I pulled a few Kleenex from the box on my old desk, flipped the power switch to turn on the lasers, and stood between the stuffed black Lab and the sleeping dachshund. Then I pulled down my pants, squatted … I wiped myself ... and stuffed the ... Kleenex into the mouth of the bitchy poodle. That felt like vindication. That was my proper good-bye.”