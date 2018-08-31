A tragedy of manners: Patrick deWitt's fiction stands alone

Where did she come from? "I wish I could put words to it. It's just the strangest thing,” deWitt said after a pause. “With any character you bring into your work some of them just want to do right by the book, they want to cooperate. I'm thinking of Eli Sisters, when I was writing that book I was writing in third person and when I realized that Eli was going to be the focal point, I realized I could just listen to him talk for this whole book and so I switched to first person. The situation with Frances was similar. I think of this as her book. If you look at my other books, they're mostly populated by men and the issues of men, whether its alcoholism or the brotherly bond in ‘Sisters Brothers.’ It was time for me to write from the female point of view. It's something that in the past I've been hesitant to do out of a fear of getting it wrong. But when I did start digging into Frances and her psyche and personality there was a sort of a release for me. It felt excellent to be creating this character.”