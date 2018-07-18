“What You Are Getting Wrong About Appalachia”

While the primary refrain of Cross-Smith’s fugue is one of grief, this is a hopeful book, a lovely break from the clatter of bad stereotyping. At one point, Eamon is asked why he continues to stay on the police force, given how much misery and violence rages around him. He acknowledges the horrors he witnesses daily and curses them bitterly. But, Eamon says, “in the middle of all this… there has to be some good. There has to. Has to.”Zora Neale Hurston lamented in her 1942 autobiography that few readers understood her happy memories of her rural Alabama upbringing. That misunderstanding continues, with books like Vance’s capturing so much attention in large part because they tell you what you think you know about us.