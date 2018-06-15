Rebecca Makkai on her story of the AIDS era, 'The Great Believers'

What was really interesting for me is that as I set out to do my research, there was shockingly little about how AIDS affected Chicago, which was and is the third-biggest city in the U.S. It hit quite hard here and in a very concentrated area, because that's the way Boystown is set up. But if you look, for instance, in the indices of some of the big compendious books about the AIDS epidemic, and you look for Chicago, there's nothing or next to nothing. Once in a while, they'll talk about this 1990 ACT UP demonstration that I wrote about in the book. In all the fiction, nonfiction, documentaries, film, the theater, not only is it not about cities like Chicago, it's neglecting cities like Milwaukee and Baltimore, places that had their own completely idiosyncratic stories and reactions. It's very much focused on where the epicenters were. But Chicago, for the Midwest, was the epicenter. It was alarming to me that there isn't more. I was thinking there would be at least one big nonfiction book about AIDS in Chicago, a doctoral dissertation turned into a book or something. And if there is, I have not found it and I've been searching for five years, and asking people who would know.