Classic Hollywood's glory and sins, distilled through the women around Howard Hughes

In some of the best sequences of the book, Longworth brings her film critic's eye to the subject at hand, providing analysis of the films (and actresses) mentioned. On Jean Harlow in 1933's “Bombshell,” Longworth writes: "In Bombshell, you love her and root for her in every scene, while also laughing at her. By the end of the film, we understand that Hollywood is the only place for a girl like Lola." Or, on Ava Gardner's introduction in 1946's “The Killers”: "In a masterfully lit medium shot, she dominates the frame, giving moviegoers their first real chance to contemplate Ava Gardner's odd, imperfect, beauty: the dimple in her chin, the puffiness in the cheeks and under the eyes. Moments later, we finally get a real close-up on Ava, and it's intense. We quickly cut away, as if the editor of the movie has taken on the persona of Swede, who's afraid of what might happen if he looks for too long. He should be afraid." This is very fine! “Seduction” will surely inspire readers who haven’t seen these films to go seek them out as quickly as possible.